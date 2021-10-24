IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) PT Raised to C$4.50 at National Bankshares

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price upped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IMG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on IAMGOLD to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on IAMGOLD to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$3.75 price target on IAMGOLD in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cormark set a C$3.25 price target on IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.54.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Shares of TSE:IMG opened at C$3.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.88. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of C$2.75 and a 1-year high of C$5.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.60.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$326.34 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.2406761 EPS for the current year.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.