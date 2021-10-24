Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 22,170 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $5,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEP. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 90.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $56.93 on Friday. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $69.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is -109.14%.

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

