Idle (IDLE) Hits Market Cap of $13.99 Million

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. Idle has a market cap of $13.99 million and $132,181.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded up 24.8% against the dollar. One Idle coin can currently be bought for $5.13 or 0.00008486 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00070343 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 48.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00073053 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.14 or 0.00104445 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,258.08 or 0.99680220 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,017.89 or 0.06646478 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00021785 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,727,832 coins. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Buying and Selling Idle

