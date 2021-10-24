Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Sells $1,204,985.32 in Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.82, for a total value of $1,204,985.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alexander Aravanis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 12th, Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total value of $1,197,348.46.

Shares of ILMN opened at $409.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $448.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $440.52. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $288.01 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The stock has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $422.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 1,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

