ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,414 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBRX. Allen Holding Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,819,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,776,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,908,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,439,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,238,000. Institutional investors own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

IBRX opened at $8.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.33. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $45.42.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ImmunityBio news, Director Cheryl Cohen sold 43,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $439,187.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,175 shares of company stock worth $688,734. 82.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

