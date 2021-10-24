INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Now Covered by JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

INDUS Realty Trust stock opened at $68.55 on Wednesday. INDUS Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $80.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.23.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 34.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.84 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 123.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $15,118,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 44.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About INDUS Realty Trust

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.