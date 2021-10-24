INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Shares Gap Up to $66.72

Shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $66.72, but opened at $68.64. INDUS Realty Trust shares last traded at $68.61, with a volume of 8 shares trading hands.

INDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities began coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 0.93.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.84 million for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 34.51%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 533.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 48.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:INDT)

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

