INO COIN (INO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,984.00

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. Over the last week, INO COIN has traded 6% lower against the dollar. INO COIN has a market capitalization of $558.11 million and approximately $1,984.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INO COIN coin can currently be purchased for $3.10 or 0.00005125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00049465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.65 or 0.00204374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.63 or 0.00101871 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

INO COIN Profile

INO COIN (CRYPTO:INO) is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

INO COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

