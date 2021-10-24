Insider Buying: PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Buys 18 Shares of Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) insider Nick Wiles acquired 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 704 ($9.20) per share, with a total value of £126.72 ($165.56).

Nick Wiles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Nick Wiles bought 18 shares of PayPoint stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 710 ($9.28) per share, with a total value of £127.80 ($166.97).

On Friday, August 13th, Nick Wiles bought 15,000 shares of PayPoint stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 636 ($8.31) per share, with a total value of £95,400 ($124,640.71).

PAY opened at GBX 721 ($9.42) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £495.60 million and a P/E ratio of 23.11. PayPoint plc has a 1-year low of GBX 485 ($6.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 735 ($9.60). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 690.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,034.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised shares of PayPoint to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About PayPoint

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

