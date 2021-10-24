Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Sells $128,022.00 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,800 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $128,022.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Harlan S. Robins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $143,102.30.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $33.64 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $29.74 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 0.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 128.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADPT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 22.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $113,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,590,000 after buying an additional 46,785 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 419,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,888,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 35.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

