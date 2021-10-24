Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells 52,385 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $9,100,322.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $9,205,092.20.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $6,660,228.90.

On Monday, September 13th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total value of $6,494,168.45.

On Friday, August 20th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total value of $6,305,058.60.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $6,181,430.00.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $181.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a PE ratio of -402.99 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.28. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $184.47.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Cloudflare by 434.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NET. BTIG Research lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.53.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

