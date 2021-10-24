Insider Selling: Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA) Director Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA) Director Douglas Reeson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.37, for a total value of C$22,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,265,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$468,050.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Douglas Reeson sold 50,000 shares of Mega Uranium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total value of C$14,500.00.

TSE MGA opened at C$0.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$125.22 million and a P/E ratio of 7.35. Mega Uranium Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.11 and a 1 year high of C$0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 13.18 and a current ratio of 13.23.

Mega Uranium Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. Its principal properties include the Ben Lomond and Georgetown (Maureen) projects located in Queensland. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

