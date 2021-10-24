Insider Selling: The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Sells $822,375.00 in Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 10,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $822,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

LOVE opened at $77.20 on Friday. The Lovesac Company has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $95.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.83 and a 200-day moving average of $68.76.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. BTIG Research increased their price target on The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded The Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Lovesac in the first quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in The Lovesac in the first quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Lovesac in the second quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in The Lovesac by 97.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Lovesac in the third quarter worth $40,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

