Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,735 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Insperity were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity in the second quarter worth $91,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Insperity by 11.2% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Insperity by 52.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity in the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Insperity by 1,283.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Insperity alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NSP shares. William Blair started coverage on Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.77.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $122.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.03. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.39 and a fifty-two week high of $123.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a return on equity of 180.52% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $1,691,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,951.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,650,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,224 shares of company stock valued at $10,585,437 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.