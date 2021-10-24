InsurAce (INSUR) Hits Market Cap of $18.87 Million

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 24th. InsurAce has a market capitalization of $18.87 million and $3.25 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InsurAce coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.68 or 0.00002771 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, InsurAce has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About InsurAce

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

InsurAce Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsurAce should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsurAce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

