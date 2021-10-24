Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $64.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) received a $64.00 target price from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.55.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $49.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $200.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. DDD Partners LLC grew its position in Intel by 54.3% during the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 338,906 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,057,000 after buying an additional 119,294 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in Intel by 15.4% during the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 7,728 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in Intel by 38.0% during the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 59,487 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.