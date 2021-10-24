International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Enlightenment Research LLC

Enlightenment Research LLC trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,099,495,000 after acquiring an additional 664,246 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,446,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,055,000 after buying an additional 93,603 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 22.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,610,076,000 after buying an additional 2,228,318 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,403,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,115,000 after buying an additional 90,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,042,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,706,000 after buying an additional 210,510 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IBM opened at $127.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $114.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

