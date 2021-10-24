Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $325.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $310.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $352.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Intuitive Surgical from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $383.33 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $275.00 to $326.67 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $335.06.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $341.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.44. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $217.67 and a twelve month high of $362.34. The company has a market capitalization of $121.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.16, for a total transaction of $1,295,459.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,047 shares in the company, valued at $5,466,708.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 8,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,007.23, for a total value of $8,204,895.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,524,422.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,560 shares of company stock worth $17,487,527. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,463,385,000 after acquiring an additional 60,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,363,303,000 after acquiring an additional 109,925 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,320,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,973,724,000 after acquiring an additional 37,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,128,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,876,721,000 after acquiring an additional 32,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,835,559,000 after acquiring an additional 153,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

