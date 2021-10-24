Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,904 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $70,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $75.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.34. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $53.04 and a one year high of $77.54.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

