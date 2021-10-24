Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Shares Purchased by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF makes up about 1.3% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,214.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 655.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 38,566.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the second quarter worth about $211,000.

NYSEARCA:SPHB traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $77.94. 837,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,541. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.20 and a 200-day moving average of $74.00. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $78.73.

