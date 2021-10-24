Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Holdings Lowered by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 74.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 18,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 86,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 66,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $63.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.88. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70.

