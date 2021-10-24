Ipsen’s (IPSEY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on IPSEY. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Ipsen from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

IPSEY stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. Ipsen has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $28.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.15.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

