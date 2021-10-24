IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) PT Raised to $290.00 at Morgan Stanley

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IQV. Mizuho raised their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on IQVIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $256.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.34, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.73 and a 200 day moving average of $242.32. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $150.65 and a 52 week high of $265.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

