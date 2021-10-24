Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IRDM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BWS Financial raised Iridium Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -405.36 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $54.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.27.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Iridium Communications news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $101,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $79,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,222. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 4.8% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 3.2% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 15.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

