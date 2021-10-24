Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. Isabella Bank had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 17.72%.

ISBA stock remained flat at $$26.45 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $210.25 million and a P/E ratio of 15.74. Isabella Bank has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $26.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Isabella Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Isabella Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Isabella Bank Company Profile

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines.

