iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Position Increased by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 734,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 436,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,912,000 after purchasing an additional 49,760 shares during the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter valued at $542,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,404,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,871,000 after acquiring an additional 78,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock opened at $42.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.36. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a one year low of $36.04 and a one year high of $47.37.

