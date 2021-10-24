iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Acquired by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 17.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,747,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $955,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,029,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $27.19 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

