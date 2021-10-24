iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 11.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 39,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period.

IOO opened at $74.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.57. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $75.10.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

