iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,361,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,372,863 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 9.4% of Greenline Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $45,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,092,000. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 95,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 62,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4,665.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $34.15 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $37.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.15.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

