iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,602 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.20% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JKF. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

JKF stock opened at $67.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.81. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $124.33.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

