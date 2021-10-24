iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,750 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 201,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,942,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 514,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,386,000 after buying an additional 255,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $52.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.99. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $44.41 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

