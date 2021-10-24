iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 13,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $158.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.90. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $177.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

