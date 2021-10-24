iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Keebeck Wealth Management LLC

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $290.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $284.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.47. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.63 and a twelve month high of $293.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

