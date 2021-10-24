iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Holdings Reduced by Keebeck Wealth Management LLC

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,110 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $36,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $167,096,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 525.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 836,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,186,000 after purchasing an additional 703,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,574,000 after purchasing an additional 308,898 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,653,000 after purchasing an additional 132,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,509,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,185,000 after purchasing an additional 130,139 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $120.21 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $80.71 and a 12-month high of $124.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.64 and a 200 day moving average of $117.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

