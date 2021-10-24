iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Position Reduced by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,229,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.29% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $413,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 539,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,755,000 after purchasing an additional 37,356 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 139,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,505,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $128.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.02. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

