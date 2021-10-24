iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Stock Holdings Cut by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18,692.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 10,281 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

IYG opened at $203.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.89 and a 200-day moving average of $186.58. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12-month low of $116.64 and a 12-month high of $203.43.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.