Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.65 Million

Isiklar Coin (CURRENCY:ISIKC) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 24th. Isiklar Coin has a market cap of $2.65 million and $383,566.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Isiklar Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Isiklar Coin has traded up 42% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00048497 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.16 or 0.00201791 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.09 or 0.00101729 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004475 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Isiklar Coin

ISIKC is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,124,805 coins. Isiklar Coin’s official website is www.isikc.io . The official message board for Isiklar Coin is medium.com/@Isikc . Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

Isiklar Coin Coin Trading

