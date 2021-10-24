Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Itron were worth $9,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,928,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $492,757,000 after purchasing an additional 121,107 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,265,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $326,460,000 after purchasing an additional 482,588 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,612,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $260,434,000 after purchasing an additional 216,786 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,165,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $116,506,000 after purchasing an additional 267,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 956,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,765,000 after purchasing an additional 334,435 shares in the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $809,513.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,860.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $202,710.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,740 shares of company stock worth $1,084,097 over the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.64.

ITRI stock opened at $77.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.50 and a 52-week high of $122.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -145.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

