J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $275.09

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 275.09 ($3.59) and traded as high as GBX 296 ($3.87). J Sainsbury shares last traded at GBX 293.60 ($3.84), with a volume of 1,528,806 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 256 ($3.34) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 305 ($3.98) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

The company has a market cap of £6.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 298.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 275.30.

In other news, insider Tanuj Kapilashrami acquired 5,500 shares of J Sainsbury stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £15,950 ($20,838.78). Also, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £43,500 ($56,833.03).

J Sainsbury Company Profile (LON:SBRY)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.