Jane Huang Sells 1,500 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.78, for a total value of $559,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jane Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Jane Huang sold 6,000 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.96, for a total value of $2,387,760.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Jane Huang sold 12,901 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.14, for a total value of $4,620,364.14.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Jane Huang sold 542 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $168,307.26.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $378.88 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $219.20 and a 1 year high of $426.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.55. The company has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 0.79.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.74) by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.60 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 138.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. Equities research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BGNE shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. CLSA upgraded BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 16.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 22.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 18.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 22.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 1.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290).

