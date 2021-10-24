Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Sold by Sirios Capital Management L P

Sirios Capital Management L P lowered its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,362 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.22% of Janus Henderson Group worth $14,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2,760.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 457.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

JHG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

NYSE:JHG opened at $45.09 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.88 and a 200-day moving average of $39.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $738.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.50%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

