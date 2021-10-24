Jean-Paul Henri Lachance Buys 5,000 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 157,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,382,920.

Jean-Paul Henri Lachance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance purchased 10,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,000.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 5,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.25, for a total value of C$31,250.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 5,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.35, for a total value of C$36,750.00.

Shares of TSE PEY opened at C$8.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52-week low of C$2.67 and a 52-week high of C$10.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$140.46 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEY. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.05.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

