Jefferies Group LLC Acquires 78,483 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2,563.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,545 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,483 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $11,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. State Street Corp raised its position in Xilinx by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,683,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 762.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,669,942 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $233,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,313 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,440,258 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $302,349,000 after acquiring an additional 731,857 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,422,829 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $176,289,000 after acquiring an additional 672,829 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,078,874 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $300,689,000 after acquiring an additional 652,320 shares during the period. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In other news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at $5,562,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XLNX. Truist Securities upped their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upped their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.18.

XLNX stock opened at $172.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 56.40 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.84 and a 12-month high of $175.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.86.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $878.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.76 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.