Jefferies Group LLC Has $14.11 Million Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Jefferies Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,593 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $14,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WLTW. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth $80,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $247.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.80. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $179.31 and a twelve month high of $271.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WLTW. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 price target (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.51.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.