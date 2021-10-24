Jefferies Group LLC Has $9.83 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director George L. Sing sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.50, for a total transaction of $672,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total transaction of $56,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 304,558 shares of company stock valued at $194,944,747. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $831.00 to $842.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $692.41.

REGN stock opened at $572.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $624.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $564.22. The stock has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

