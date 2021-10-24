Jefferies Group LLC Purchases 108,396 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 107.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 208,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,396 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $8,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 370,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,502,000 after purchasing an additional 36,292 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at about $425,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 181,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at about $716,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at about $61,695,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.68.

In other news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $2,447,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $9,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 296,636 shares of company stock worth $14,126,665 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $47.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.77 and its 200 day moving average is $41.43. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.85%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

