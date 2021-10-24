Jefferies Group LLC Raises Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,882 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $6,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 166.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,666 shares of company stock worth $1,147,249. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CNC opened at $69.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $75.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.37 and its 200 day moving average is $67.39. The stock has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $73.50 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

