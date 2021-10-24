JMP Securities Boosts Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target to $112.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raymond James from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. lifted their target price on Raymond James from $126.67 to $143.33 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $143.33 to $136.67 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.36.

RJF opened at $102.53 on Thursday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $102.94. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.47 and a 200-day moving average of $89.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.28. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Raymond James will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 17.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 33.1% in the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 6,684,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,234 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Raymond James by 35.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,469,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,490 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Raymond James by 400.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,610,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,732 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at $61,280,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James by 55.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 905,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,641,000 after acquiring an additional 321,665 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

