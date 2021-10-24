JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.39% of Compass Diversified worth $6,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Compass Diversified in the first quarter worth $2,245,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at $2,469,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 13.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at $1,971,000. 33.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Gordon M. Burns acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $137,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,803.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy acquired 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.18 per share, for a total transaction of $89,161.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 17,842 shares of company stock valued at $493,060 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CODI opened at $29.25 on Friday. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $32.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average of $26.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -225.00 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $487.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.74 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 19.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CODI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

