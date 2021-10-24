JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target to C$6.00

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.57.

Get B2Gold alerts:

TSE BTO opened at C$5.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$5.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.36. B2Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.21 and a 1-year high of C$9.23.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$446.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$457.62 million. On average, analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.54%.

In other B2Gold news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total value of C$486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,632,602 shares in the company, valued at C$17,654,445.72. Also, Senior Officer Roger Richer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total value of C$144,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 403,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,946,031.62. Insiders sold 135,082 shares of company stock valued at $654,333 over the last ninety days.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.